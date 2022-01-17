comscore Students win app challenge with game focused on culture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Students win app challenge with game focused on culture

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Students at the public charter school DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach: Jaylen Rabago, left, and Aureanna Inay, teacher Cerina Epple and students Kaden Hieger and Zaydi Willis.

A student-built video game that encourages Hawaiian youth to take pride in their history and culture is this year’s sole winner for Hawaii in the annual Congressional App Challenge. Read more

