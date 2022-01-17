Students win app challenge with game focused on culture
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Students at the public charter school DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach: Jaylen Rabago, left, and Aureanna Inay, teacher Cerina Epple and students Kaden Hieger and Zaydi Willis.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree