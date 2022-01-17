comscore Hawaii sailing wins Rainbow Invite | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii sailing wins Rainbow Invite

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

The University of Hawaii sailing team grabbed a win in its long-awaited homecoming. The Rainbows captured a sixth straight regatta after taking home a dramatic win at the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite over the weekend at Keehi Lagoon, the first event hosted by UH since 2020. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii volleyball team serves up record 14 aces in sweeping Edward Waters

Scroll Up