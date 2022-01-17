Hawaii sailing wins Rainbow Invite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii sailing team grabbed a win in its long-awaited homecoming. The Rainbows captured a sixth straight regatta after taking home a dramatic win at the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite over the weekend at Keehi Lagoon, the first event hosted by UH since 2020. Read more

The University of Hawaii sailing team grabbed a win in its long-awaited homecoming. The Rainbows captured a sixth straight regatta after taking home a dramatic win at the Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite over the weekend at Keehi Lagoon, the first event hosted by UH since 2020.

Trailing by two points heading into the final set of rotations, Bastien Rasse and Devon Stapleton won their A division race, while Samuel Patton and Sam Kimmel won their B division race to give the UH Black squad a slim 71-69 win over runner-up Salve Regina University.

The UH Black squad was one of four teams Hawaii fielded in the 12-school competition. The Rainbow Wahine, led by Mercy Tangredi and Kelsie Grant in the A division and Morgan Carew and Anna Kalabukhova in the B division, finished fifth overall with 135 points. Behind the Wahine, Trey Summers, Taylor Ledgerwood, Theodore Knobel and Lily Simpson led the Rainbow Green team to a sixth place with 136 points. The all-female Rainbow White team, with members Hayden Lahr, Jemma Baird, Frances Tarpey-Schwed, and Chloe Long, racked up 178 points for a seventh-place finish.

Next up the UH women’s team will head to Mission Bay, Calif., to compete in the Jeff Simion Women’s Regatta on Jan. 29-30. The Coed team will head to Southern California to take part in the Port of LA Harbor cup on March 11-13.