comscore Column: Let’s take clear, decisive action to help our schools now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Let’s take clear, decisive action to help our schools now

  • By Cheri Nakamura
  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 p.m.
  • Cheri Nakamura, is director of HEʻE Coalition (Hui for Excellence in Education), a statewide coalition working to improve public education in Hawaii (<a href="http://www.heecoalition.org" target="_blank">www.heecoalition.org</a>).

    Cheri Nakamura, is director of HEʻE Coalition (Hui for Excellence in Education), a statewide coalition working to improve public education in Hawaii (www.heecoalition.org).

We are in a difficult pandemic crisis, which is compromising health and effective learning. We have no plan of when or how to respond to more than 4,000 new infections per day, or the many teachers and staffers who are out ill. We lack criteria to trigger a shift to hybrid or online learning. We are inflexibly stuck on one approach only: in-person learning. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Restrictions hurt Hawaii’s stake in cryptocurrency market

Scroll Up