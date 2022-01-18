Column: Let’s take clear, decisive action to help our schools now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We are in a difficult pandemic crisis, which is compromising health and effective learning. We have no plan of when or how to respond to more than 4,000 new infections per day, or the many teachers and staffers who are out ill. We lack criteria to trigger a shift to hybrid or online learning. We are inflexibly stuck on one approach only: in-person learning.

If the state believes that in-person learning is best for our students, then we must support the schools, students and families to do this as safely as possible with adequate earmarked budgets and personnel.

The Board of Education should be proactive in asking pointed questions and requiring the Department of Education (DOE) to act to address the current crisis. The DOE should take immediate action to implement measures necessary for safe in-person learning.

Here are four things that our leaders should do now:

>> First, we need proactive prevention. Immediately, this means access to testing, vaccinations and high-quality masks. Students and teachers need to be at the front of the line. If safe, in-person learning is truly a priority of the state, our state leaders should secure and distribute higher quality masks and set up protocols for statewide implementation of testing and vaccines. The Biden-Harris administration has already allocated an unprecedented amount of funds for health, safety and quality education as well as recently announcing increased access to COVID-19 testing in schools. The DOE should quickly implement testing, obtain high-quality masks, and institute other necessary safety measures in all public schools.

>> Second, we need a consistent and transparent protocol for continuous instruction. If there are not enough teachers in school, how are classes being conducted? Are classes being combined? Are they being canceled? Parents are confused about what kind of instruction their children will receive if they must quarantine. Is there a virtual option for those who must quarantine? Are lessons being delivered synchronously or asynchronously? Are paper packets being sent home? Parents need clear policies so that they know how their children are being educated.

>> Third, we need a contingency plan in case the situation gets worse. What are the triggers for changing to hybrid or online learning? How will schools be supported? How will we ensure equity across the system? We urge the state to communicate clearly a statewide plan that everyone can understand if we need to transition to distance-learning. The DOE must expect change. DOE needs to prepare alternate plans as the COVID crisis is almost always in transition. We should be ready for changing circumstances.

>> Fourth, we should think hard about all these things when selecting a permanent superintendent. The BOE should be asking superintendent candidates what kinds of policies or initiatives they would embrace for addressing the pandemic, as well as the overarching goals of the DOE. The BOE should ensure that a candidate has done homework on other systems as to how they are handling pandemic challenges, and which, if any, they see as most promising.

We implore the Board of Education and the interim superintendent to act clearly, decisively and transparently.

Cheri Nakamura, is director of HEʻE Coalition (Hui for Excellence in Education), a statewide coalition working to improve public education in Hawaii (www.heecoalition.org).