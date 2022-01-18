comscore Flowing with flavor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flowing with flavor

  • By Ginger Keller
  • Today
  • Updated 2:26 p.m.

    A huge hit Papa’s Special ($21) with barbecue chicken, muli pipi, povi masima, Samoan banger sausage, rice, taro in coconut cream and potato salad

    Mama’s Special ($16)

    Gout Special ($19) includes spare ribs, pineapple sausage and teriyaki pork.

    Owners Marcus and Tofa Keli

With a mission to share their version of Polynesian food with the world, Launa, Marcus and Tofa Keli set off on an endeavor of owning and operating their own eatery. Read more

