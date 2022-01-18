Flowing with flavor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With a mission to share their version of Polynesian food with the world, Launa, Marcus and Tofa Keli set off on an endeavor of owning and operating their own eatery. Their journey began with a pop-up tent, and then, in the summer of 2020, the trio transitioned to the food truck industry.

“There isn’t any other Samoan-owned food truck business pushing out Polynesian dishes locally,” says Marcus. “Our goal was to reach everyone by being a part of big special events. We didn’t think that having a storefront would impact a lot of people. We wanted to push the culture.”

Comfort food is a main theme here at Mama’s Island Flava. Launa (aka “Mama”) served in the U.S. Army and garnered a few recipes from her time there, such as meatloaf and pork stew. Other food offerings, meanwhile, come from learning how to cook in American Samoa at a young age. Marcus calls her the “soul of the operation.”

Popular items on the menu include Mama’s Special ($16) — a favorite of Marcus’ — which includes palusami (luau leaves in steamed coconut cream), sapasui (Samoan-style chop suey) with corned beef, rice, corn and green banana in coconut cream.

Papa’s Special ($21) is a big hit and features barbecue chicken, muli pipi (turkey tail), povi masima (corned beef with cabbage), Samoan banger sausage, rice, taro in coconut cream and potato salad.

To find out where the biz will be next, follow its social media pages. Preorder and pickup options are available and easy to do — just send them a text or direct message.

Mama’s Island Flava

808-940-4321

Instagram and Facebook: @mamasislandflava

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App

How to order: BiteSquad, phone or online