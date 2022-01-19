New year, new tasting menu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

M by Jeremy Shigekane just launched $98 tasting menus (usually $130) that are available now to February.

Vegetarian and vegan tasting menus, along with special wine pairings, are also available. To experience M’s tasting menus, the entire table must order.

Enjoy a canapé, Shigekane’s special egg dish with black Perigord truffles, M catch of the day, American wagyu ‘ratatouille,’ accompaniments and walnut ice cream with persimmon and red wine for dessert.

For dining reservations and more information, visit mbyjeremyshigekane.com. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@mbyjeremyshigekane).

A meaty lasagna love fest

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Buca di Beppo is offering a special that’s perfect for sharing. The deal is available for dine-in or takeout Feb. 13-14. The Valentine’s Lasagna Lovefeast costs $59.99 and includes the Italian classic featuring layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan. It comes with a small salad, garlic bread and a cannoli for dessert.

To learn more, visit bucadibeppo.com/specials.

All about that abalone

Island-raised abalone are the stars of the show at 415 Kapahulu Ave., where Kona Abalone has made its home since July 4, 2021. The storefront has its farming operations and tours based out of Kailua-Kona, and has these gastropod mollusks shipped fresh to Oahu regularly.

At the Kapahulu location, there are live, frozen and precooked options for those who want plain abalone to create culinary masterpieces at home. But for hungry visitors who want seafood on the go, there are ready-made preparations, including grilled and steamed, as well as in a poke bowl and soups, and over salads. Popular items include the standalone grilled abalone (five small pieces, three medium pieces or two large pieces) with seasonings like miso garlic, ginger sauce or garlic butter. Or, go for the steamed variety with mix-ins like olive oil and dried tomato, sesame oil and miso, and macadamia nut oil and spicy herbs. Pro tip: Try the Kona coffee curry with abalone over rice. The Japanese-style curry is bolstered by hints of coffee and the spice kicks things up a notch.

Can’t make it down to Kapahulu? Kona Abalone is also at the Kapiolani Community College farmers market 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, as well as the Kakaako farmers market 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

For more information and a full menu, visit bigislandabalone.com/konaabalone or follow @konaabalone on Instagram.