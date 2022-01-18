comscore Kamaaina investor sells Pagoda Hotel to another | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamaaina investor sells Pagoda Hotel to another

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014 Hawaii developer Peter Savio has sold the Pagoda Hotel, which has a Japanese garden setting and a restaurant surrounded by koi ponds, to Rycroft Holdings LLC.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014

    Hawaii developer Peter Savio has sold the Pagoda Hotel, which has a Japanese garden setting and a restaurant surrounded by koi ponds, to Rycroft Holdings LLC.

A local investment company has bought the 12- story Pagoda Hotel in Honolulu from Hawaii developer Peter Savio. Read more

Previous Story
Groups push Hawaii political candidates for more investment in young children

Scroll Up