Kauai residents raise concerns over planned $1.9 billion missile radar

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY HOMELAND DEFENSE RADAR HAWAII Some Kauai residents say the proposed Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii could disrupt traditional fishing and potentially cause environmental damage.

Chris Kaiakapu loves fishing off of West Kauai, where Native Hawaiians have gathered for generations to practice subsistence fishing. But he’s worried that the federal Missile Defense Agency’s proposal to build a $1.9 billion missile defense radar at the Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility could result in less access at productive fishing grounds. Read more

