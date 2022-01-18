comscore Kokua Line: How do I order free COVID-19 tests? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do I order free COVID-19 tests?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Question: Regarding the free COVID- 19 tests, do we order from the same place as last time they mailed out free tests? Read more

Previous Story
Groups push Hawaii political candidates for more investment in young children

Scroll Up