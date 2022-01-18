comscore Tech View: Cybersecurity’s importance is now more vital in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Cybersecurity’s importance is now more vital in 2022

  • By Jordan Silva
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Every day, we hear how important cybersecurity is or how important it is to “increase your security posture.” But as technology changes and encompasses more of our lives and businesses, the scope of what cybersecurity is grows, and the actual meaning starts to become ambiguous. Read more

