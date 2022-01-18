Hawaii Beat | Sports Mandi Kawaha earns PacWest honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball’s Mandi Kawaha was named the Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week for her standout defensive effort in a 66-58 win over Academy of Art on Thursday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball’s Mandi Kawaha was named the Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week for her standout defensive effort in a 66-58 win over Academy of Art on Thursday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Kawaha led the Vulcans in limiting the Urban Knights to 58 points. AAU turned the ball over 18 times to the relentless Vulcans defense. A season-high four of those steals were credited to Kawaha, who also recorded her first block of the season along with a team-leading eight rebounds. Kawaha increased her season total for steals to 11, placing her 20th in the PacWest’s top 25 for the category. Kawaha also led UHH offensively with a team-high 16 points. She is currently the PacWest’s third-highest scorer, averaging 18.5 points a game. Previous Story University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team shows off its talent, depth in sweep