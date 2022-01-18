comscore Mandi Kawaha earns PacWest honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Mandi Kawaha earns PacWest honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball’s Mandi Kawaha was named the Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week for her standout defensive effort in a 66-58 win over Academy of Art on Thursday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Read more

