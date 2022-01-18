Saint Louis stays No. 1 after 2 wins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis is atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 for a third week in a row.

The Crusaders opened ILH regular-season play with wins over Kamehameha and Mid-Pacific last week. They garnered nine of 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

‘Iolani, which routed Damien in its lone ILH game last week, has the other two first-place votes and remains at No. 2.

Maryknoll jumped two spots to No. 3 after recording wins over Punahou and Mid-Pacific. Kamehameha remained at No. 4 after going 2-1 to open conference play. Kahuku (3-0) leaped two notches higher to No. 5 after road wins over Kalani and McKinley last week.

Kalaheo entered the Top 10 at No. 9. The Mustangs have won their first three games in OIA East play after a tough stretch in preseason.

Maui Prep dropped out of the Top 10 without losing a game. The MIL Division II powerhouse saw its two games with Hana postponed more than a week ago. Na Pueo don’t have a game until Jan. 28 against Haleakala Waldorf.

BKB Boys Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (9) (8-0, 2-0 ILH) 108 1

2. ‘Iolani (2) (5-2, 1-0 ILH) 99 2

3. Maryknoll (4-1, 2-0 ILH) 75 5

4. Kamehameha (5-1, 2-1 ILH) 71 4

5. Kahuku (3-0, 3-0 OIA East) 61 7

6. Punahou (5-3, 1-2 ILH) 56 3

7. Mililani (5-1, 3-0 OIA West) 52 6

8. Kailua (3-1, 3-0 OIA East) 24 8

9. Kalaheo (3-5, 3-0 OIA East) 20 NR

10. Baldwin (5-2, 4-0 MIL) 17 10

No longer in Top 10: Maui Prep (No. 9).

Also receiving votes: Hilo 7, Maui Prep 6, Kohala 3, Radford 3, Kaimuki 1, Lahainaluna 1, Mid-Pacific 1.