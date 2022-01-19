Off the News: Seeking new source of volcanic cinder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Given all the lava fields covering the Big Island and the way Kilauea keeps adding to them, it’s hard to imagine an urgent shortage of volcanic cinder. Read more

Given all the lava fields covering the Big Island and the way Kilauea keeps adding to them, it’s hard to imagine an urgent shortage of volcanic cinder. Yet up to $150,000 in federal coronavirus aid is going toward finding a commercially viable new source. The existing quarry, an old volcanic site in Pahoa, is tapped out.

Turns out producing black cinder — prized as a planting medium — requires a precise combination of volcanic fountaining, gas bubbles and cooling time. See, you can learn something new every day.

Traveling nurses like Hawaii

Hawaii apparently is in a strong position to attract the needed “traveler” personnel to reinforce local hospital staffing during the current COVID-19 surge, the first of whom have begun to arrive. Just search the net for “top locations” and “travel nurse” to see lots of rankings showing the islands as a choice short-term place to work.

However, it’s a cash-flow problem for the hospitals waiting for anticipated federal funds to pay for the help. Let’s hope the money comes through soon.