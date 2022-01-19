Hawaii Legislature’s session once again to begin quietly
- By Dan Nakaso and Ashley Mizuo dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new legislative session begins today at the state Capitol. Pictured is a view from the speaker’s podium on the floor of the House chambers Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree