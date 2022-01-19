comscore Hawaii Legislature’s session once again to begin quietly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Legislature’s session once again to begin quietly

  • By Dan Nakaso and Ashley Mizuo dnakaso@staradvertiser.com amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The new legislative session begins today at the state Capitol. Pictured is a view from the speaker’s podium on the floor of the House chambers Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Today’s opening of the new legislative session once again will be a staid affair absent music, dance and spreads of food following nearly two years of COVID-19-induced layoffs, unemployment and struggles for island businesses. Read more

