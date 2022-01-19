comscore Hawaii’s Tongan community eagerly awaits word on loved ones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii's Tongan community eagerly awaits word on loved ones

  By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.
  • SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA AP Thick ash covered homes on the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.

    Thick ash covered homes on the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.

After seeing images of the massive mushroom cloud of dust and ash that spewed from an underwater volcanic eruption and the nearly 50-foot tsunami waves in Tonga, one can only imagine what happened to its people. Read more

