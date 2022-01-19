Hawaii’s Tongan community eagerly awaits word on loved ones
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA AP
Thick ash covered homes on the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.
SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA AP
Thick ash covered homes on the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami. At top is an aerial view taken Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated
Privacy Policy
and our
Terms of Service
.
I Agree
×