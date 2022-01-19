Kokua Line: Will AARP offer Tax-Aide this year?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Will AARP run Tax-Aide this year? I struggled through on my own last year, but I really didn’t feel comfortable doing my own tax return. Read more

Question: Will AARP run Tax-Aide this year? I struggled through on my own last year, but I really didn’t feel comfortable doing my own tax return.

Answer: Yes, the AARP Foundation does plan to offer free income tax preparation on Oahu and the neighbor islands starting in February, said Craig Gima, AARP-Hawaii spokesman.

“Because of COVID-19 precautions, people must make an appointment to get their taxes done in person. No walk-ins will be allowed and people will not be permitted to come early and wait in line,” he said in an email. Masks and social distancing will be required.

After dropping off documents at their appointment, Tax-Aide patrons likely will have to wait outside in their cars while their return is prepared, he said. “Be sure you have a cell phone so you can be notified when your return is ready,” he said. “If you cannot wait, you may have to make a second appointment to pick up your tax returns.”

Some Oahu sites are already making appointments, while others won’t be making them until February, he said. Neighbor island sites have yet to be finalized.

For more information, including a list of Oahu sites and how to make an appointment, go to www. taxaidehi.org and click on “Site Information” in the left-side column.

Although you said you don’t want to do your own tax return, Gima said that doing so online, with expert guidance and without a tax preparation fee, may be a good option for other taxpayers. To get started without an appointment, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide and click on “Prepare My Own Taxes Online.”

Q: We live on a lot in different houses and are separate households with the same street address but in house “A,” “B,” etc. When I tried to order the free COVID-19 tests, the system would not allow my order, stating it already filled an order with the same address. Seems like the system pays attention only to the street address and not to “A” or “B.” Am I entering my address incorrectly? Is there a way so each household on our lot can qualify for the free tests?

A: The fix may be as simple as typing the letter at the end of the address line rather than next to the street number. For example, “123-B Aloha St.” should be listed as “123 Aloha St. APT B,” according to a news release from the Honolulu mayor’s office.

Kokua Line fielded many questions like this Tuesday, after the federal government opened its online order form at covidtests.gov early. For numerous readers the problem was they had input their address differently from how the U.S. Postal Service officially recognizes it. The glitch was most common among residents of multi­dwelling properties, such as apartment buildings, condos and townhouse complexes.

Readers can confirm the correct format for their residential address on the USPS website, at 808ne.ws/ addcheck. The USPS lists trouble-shooting tips for ordering COVID-19 test kits at 808ne.ws/usps, which includes the option of filing a service request online. There’s also a telephone help desk, at 800-275-8777; expect long wait times.

Most readers said moving the unit number or letter to the end of the address line worked as suggested, and their online order went through. However, this was true only for designated, recognized separate residences at multi-unit properties. Residents of multi-unit properties that share a single address were limited to one order of four test kits, which would be mailed to the first resident who submitted an order; this happened at some multigenerational family compounds.

The federal government said it launched the online form a day ahead of schedule for beta testing and that anyone who had trouble ordering should try again today.

Meanwhile, Honolulu County announced Tuesday that it would offer more free, in-person COVID-19 testing to meet increased demand. For more information, see oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.