Atlas Insurance Agency has hired the following people:

>> Jessica Pippin will serve as account manager trainee in the Personal Lines unit. She has five years of experience in the insurance industry and holds a Life, Accident and Health Insurance License as well as a Property and Casualty Insurance License.

>> Jasmine Mina has been appointed as a new account administrator in the Benefit Consulting unit. She will be responsible for servicing assigned accounts and providing support on major projects and business development initiatives.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital has announced that pediatrician Henry C. Pollack has joined the team. Most recently, Pollack served as a pediatric emergency medicine attending physician at Valley Children’s Hospital in California for 15 years as well as quality director, vice chairman. In addition to pediatric emergency medicine, Pollack has a focus in pediatric hospitalist/inpatient medicine, pediatric sedation and orthopedics and sports medicine.

