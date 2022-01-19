Wahine basketball adds game Thursday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s matchup with Cal State Bakersfield has been stretched into a two-game series.

With a vacancy in the schedule, the Rainbow Wahine and Roadrunners added a game on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will not count in the Big West standings. Their conference matchup is still set for Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

UH (5-7, 2-1 Big West) was originally scheduled to face Cal Poly on Thursday to open its two-game homestand. But the Mustangs canceled both of their games this week due to COVID-19 issues.

CSU Bakersfield was scheduled to play at Cal Poly on Tuesday before making the trip to Hawaii later in the week. Instead, the Roadrunners (1-8, 0-1) will face UH on Thursday in their first game since New Year’s Day.

CSUB has played just once since Dec. 11, a 59-42 loss at Long Beach State on Jan. 1, and had its last five games canceled.

UH is coming off a split of last week’s road trip. The Wahine stumbled to an 82-58 loss at UC San Diego last Thursday, then bounced back to knock off UC Irvine 77-73 on Saturday.

UH forward Amy Atwell leads the Big West in scoring at 18.8 points per game and has scored at least 20 in four of the past five games.

CSU Bakersfield swept a two-game series with UH last season. The teams met again in the Big West Tournament. with the Wahine eliminating the Roadrunners 81-67.

Warriors remain No. 1

After cruising through six sets against men’s volleyball newcomer Edward Waters, Hawaii maintained its hold on the top spot in the coaches and media polls.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-0) received 16 of 19 first-place votes in this week’s NVA/AVCA Division I-II Coaches Poll, with UCLA second. UH also topped the Off the Block National Media Poll with 10 of 12 first-place votes. Penn State leapfrogged UCLA to No. 2 in the media voting.

The Warriors are scheduled to hold their Alumni match on Friday at SimpliFi Arena.

Admission to the event is free. The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. with an all-alumni match. A skills competition follows at 7 and the alumni vs. varsity match is scheduled to start at approximately 7:30.

According to UH, more than three dozen former players are expected to attend the matches. Among those expected to participate include Brook Sedore, Sinisa Zarkovic, Larry Tuileta and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.

Big West women’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

CSU Bakersfield (1-8, 0-1 BWC) vs. Hawaii (5-7, 2-1)

>> When: Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1500-AM

>> Note: Only Saturday’s game will count in the Big West standings