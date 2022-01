Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are two huge local concerns that need more attention: tourism and the military presence. Both are critically interconnected with the health and economy of Hawaii and both are controlled by the well-documented operative principles of power, wealth, prestige, success and security.

Just imagine what our lives would be like if the operative principles were respect, responsibility, honesty, compassion and justice, with a lot of aloha and kindness thrown in.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided ample opportunity for finding alternatives to tourism, and the current water crisis caused by the Red hill fuel storage tanks raise the question about the military presence.

I’m extremely disappointed that our elected officials — local, state and federal — haven’t offered clarification of these problems nor solutions. We chose them to serve and protect the common good, but their voices are sparse and there’s no action.

This cannot continue and we, the people, must speak up.

John Heidel

Kailua

Unlike Har, most of us wouldn’t beat charges

Garen R. DeWeese is absolutely correct that “there are always two sides to a story” (“Alm’s press conference unjust and insulting,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 18).

One side is for those with political influence, such as state Rep. Sharon Har. The other side is for the rest of us, who would never get such a grievous drunken driving charge dismissed, especially after we refuse to comply with the required sobriety test.

Gail Ishikawa

Wahiawa

Regrettable when public officials deceive us

It’s highly regrettable when civil servants who were trusted and admired decide to deceive us. If true, the alleged crimes for which the three former public officials were arrested are far worse than the crimes of the Kealohas (“Kealoha settlement was rushed past Honolulu Police Commission,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 18).

They are accused of betraying and endangering all of us by diverting funds meant for hiring police officers, then using accounting tricks to bypass City Council scrutiny. I’m relieved the feds are investigating this.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

UH lacks will to compete at football’s top level

There is much speculation as to who will be the next University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football coach. Not much is being said, however, if UH will even be a Football Bowl Subdivision school in the near future.

The university needs a commitment on an FBS-sized stadium, among myriad other things, in order to stay in NCAA football’s top level. Without at least that, the ’Bows will find themselves playing in the Football Championship Subdivision or giving up the sport altogether.

Maybe that’s a good thing. FBS football requires a financial, professional and emotional commitment that is not currently present in Hawaii and likely never will be. College football has changed and UH doesn’t have the wherewithal to sustain a top-tier program.

Joe Edwards

Waianae

Government officials managers, not leaders

“DOE slow to act against omicron” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 16), was an excellent editorial, but missed some of the root causes for the way things don’t happen in the state of Hawaii.

We live in a state run by one party. Lacking a true two-party democracy, the give-and-take of opposing views in lively debate are missing. Add to that the basic passive-aggressive mindset that runs our lives and you begin to understand why we have a reactionary governor like David Ige, and a reactionary government.

A crisis occurs and there is a reaction. A forward-looking, action-taking government doesn’t exist right now. People in leadership positions are happy to be managers, not leaders. A manager is in charge until the next manager comes along. A leader initiates change. Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi is a manager, not a leader. Even an interim superintendent can initiate actions instead of managing reactions.

We need to stop putting up with the status quo if we want a difference in government. We need to stop hammering down the nail that dares to stick up.

Robert Gillchrest

Kapaa, Kauai

Legalize recreational marijuana, state lottery

Hawaii’s cost of living is among the highest in the U.S. Shipping costs are a big factor. So, why isn’t Hawaii’s congressional delegation trying to modify or eliminate the Jones Act?

This is a tall order. However, the Legislature could help to ease the tax burden by legalizing recreational marijuana and instituting a state lottery. The lame, untrue excuse used is that this would bring organized crime to Hawaii. Locals know that organized crime has existed in Hawaii for decades.

I implore the Legislature to move on those two issues to lower the tax burden of Hawaii’s hard-working folks, and not be beholden to the Las Vegas or other lobbying groups. Lawmakers’ interests should be what’s good for Hawaii, and not just for political contributions to stay in office.

The extra tax dollars also could be used to clean up some of the blight visible on highways.

Pius M. Kang

Valley Village, Calif.

Better-informed voters most critical need now

Democrats want voting to be easier, yet voting has never been easier. Republicans want to eliminate election fraud, but there is no credible evidence of significant election fraud.

The Star-Advertiser, in joining this political fray, does a disservice to the democratic process by focusing on the ease of voting rather than citizens’ responsibility to understand election issues and candidates’ positions (“Voting should be easier, not harder,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 17). We need a better-informed electorate, not a larger electorate.

Robert Maynard

Kailua

