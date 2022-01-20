comscore Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi may add booster to Safe Access O‘ahu plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi may add booster to Safe Access O‘ahu plan

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Rick Blangiardi: </strong> <em>The Honolulu mayor is urging residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they are eligible </em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Rick Blangiardi:

    The Honolulu mayor is urging residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they are eligible

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi stopped short of announcing any policy changes Wednesday during a press conference with Hawaii’s hospital leaders, but implored residents to get tested and boosted amid the recent COVID-19 surge in omicron cases. Read more

