Hawaii News

Cyberattacks’ impact lingers at Hawaii businesses

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

A month after cybercriminals shut down a third-party, cloud-based timekeeping system used by employees of The Queen’s Health Systems, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, city Emergency Medical Services workers and thousands of businesses and organizations nationwide, some supervisors continue to use manual record-keeping to track work hours and leave time. Read more

