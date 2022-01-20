comscore Matson Inc. projects robust quarter due to China volume | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson Inc. projects robust quarter due to China volume

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  Matson shipping containers.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Matson shipping containers.

Matson Inc. continued to benefit from strong demand for its China service and announced Wednesday that it expects its net income in the fourth quarter to jump more than fourfold. Read more

