John Ornellas, the nuclear engineering and planning manager for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, was named its newest senior executive service director in October 2021. Before working with the shipyard, Ornellas worked for Bendix Aerospace from 1988-89, replacing and upgrading communications equipment aboard U.S. Navy ships. He has worked at PHNSY & IMF for 31 years and has held many management positions across seven departments.

The Queen’s Health Systems has appointed Darlena Chadwick as the next senior vice president and chief operating officer of The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, effective Jan. 23. She will succeed Susan Murray, who will be retiring in March. Chadwick has been with Queen’s since 2005 and currently serves as vice president of patient care for The Queen’s Health Systems.

