Personal injury firms prepare to sue Navy for water contamination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Personal injury firms prepare to sue Navy for water contamination

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Water was available for residents of Red Hill on Jan. 11 at Radford Terrace Community Center.

Former Hawaii Attorney General Margery Bronster has paired up with a mainland firm to seek compensation for Navy water users, marking the latest legal action taken in response to the Navy’s Red Hill water contamination saga. Read more

