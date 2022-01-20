Wanting to ‘spread my wings,’ Kapaa’s Kawika Rogers picks the Ducks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kawika Rogers was feeling pretty good about life when he landed on Kauai on Sunday following an official visit to the University of Oregon. Read more

Kawika Rogers was feeling pretty good about life when he landed on Kauai on Sunday following an official visit to the University of Oregon.

It was the third official visit he had made during his recruiting process and the realization of where he would play college football was finally starting to become a reality in his mind when his phone rang.

An already crazy last two months was about to get busy once again for another week.

“The day I landed was the day I found out I was a part of this (Polynesian Bowl) team,” the Kapaa senior said after practice Wednesday at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium. “I landed on Sunday (on Kauai) and they flew me out (to Oahu) Monday.”

This week’s high school football all-star game is just the next event on a schedule that has been non-stop since his Kapaa Warriors reached the Division II state tournament last month.

Rogers, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman, helped lead his school to its first state championship in football.

The sheer dominance shown by the Warriors, and specifically its offensive line, didn’t just makes news locally.

His performance got noticed by college recruiters, with Boise State and Oregon quickly handing out offers following the win.

When he announced on his social media he would be playing in the Polynesian Bowl, he also made it known he was going to sign with the Ducks.

“It’s been really stressful,” said Rogers, who had an offer and went on a recruiting visit to Hawaii and also had offers from UNLV, Arizona State and Fresno State. “But it’s been really fun, My official visit (to Oregon) was a lot of fun. They treat me like family up there like I’m one of their own. I’m already on their team, kind of, and it’s been great.”

Rogers will get to test himself against some of the best high school football players in the country every day leading up to Saturday’s game at Kunuiakea Stadium.

He is one of two players from Kapaa selected to the annual all-star game, joining Mo Unutoa in 2017 and his brother, Elijah, in 2019.

Defensive lineman Sepuloni Tafea was also selected to the game this year and the two are teammates, setting up a potential head-to-head battle in practice.

While on the same team, the two helped Kapaa destroy Hawaii Prep and Kamehameha-Maui to win the Division II state title last month, outscoring its two opponents by a combined score of 112-7.

The team stayed overnight in Farrington’s gym before returning to Kauai for a special homecoming.

“We landed and there were fire trucks shooting water at our airplane,” Rogers said. “We thought it was raining but we thought it was a fire truck shooting water at us. It was amazing.”

Rogers said his family pushed him to stay home and sign with Hawaii, but he needed to get away.

“Respectfully, I don’t want to stay in Hawaii. I want to go far and spread my wings and see how far I can make it,” Rogers said. “It’s been really stressful. My mom guys want me to stay in Hawaii … Hawaii is closer to home for my mom guys and my dad … I took my second official visit to Hawaii and it was great. Nothing was bad about it.”

There are 25 players who played high school football in Hawaii this past season listed on the Polynesian Bowl rosters.

The game also includes former Kaimuki quarterback Jayden Maiava and former Mililani receiver Jarinn Kalama, who both moved to the mainland during the pandemic.

Players from Hawaii high schools in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

NAME POS. HIGH SCHOOL TEAM

Mikey Agasiva DL Mililani Mauka

Kaeo Akana DL Roosevelt Mauka

Donny Atuaia DL Kahuku Mauka

Brody Bantolina RB ‘Iolani Mauka

Noah Barley RB Kamehameha Makai

AJ Bianco QB Saint Louis Mauka

Jaedon Garcia OL Kapolei Makai

Marques Hickson OL Kamehameha Mauke

Kealoha Kaio WR Kahuku Mauka

Tysen Kaniaupio DL Hilo Makai

Kruze Keanu LB Kahuku Makai

William Kulihaapai-Alovao LB Kapolei Mauka

Kamakana Mahiko WR Kaiser Mauka

Keenan McCaddy DB Moanalua Makai

Makanale’a Meyer DB Mililani Mauka

Kona Moore DB Saint Louis Mauka

Tavo Motuapuaka C Mililani Makai

Kawika Rogers OL Kapaa Makai

Jonah Savaiinaea OL Saint Louis Makai

Ethan Spencer OL Saint Louis Makai

Sepuloni Tafea DL Kapaa Makai

Tevarua Tafiti LB Punahou Mauka

Devon Tauaefa WR Saint Louis Makai

Zion To’oto’o DL Kapolei Mauka

Laakea Umiamaka DL Leilehua Mauka