CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Boys Division I: Damien at

Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH GIrls Division I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

5:15 p.m.

ILH Girls Division II: Mid-Pacific at Damien, 4:30 p.m.; University at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at McKinley; Farrington at Castle; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser;

Anuenue at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.;

varsity to follow 15 minutes after

conclusion of JV games.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Waipahu;

Mililani at Waialua; Aiea at Waianae;

Pearl City at Radford; Leilehua at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow

15 minutes after conclusion of JV games.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Le Jardin at

Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Moanalua,

7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Boys Division I-AA: ‘Iolani at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH Boys Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Girls Division II: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani, 5 p.m.

ILH Girls Division III: St. Andrew’s at

La Pietra, 5 p.m.

OIA East Girls: Kahuku at Roosevelt;

Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser at McKinley; Kailua at Castle; Anuenue at Kalaheo;

games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA West Girls: Mililani at Waipahu;

Radford at Kapolei. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Leilehua at Campbell; Pearl City at Waianae; Aiea at Waialua.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at Punahou;

Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; ‘Iolani vs.

Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West Boys: Waipahu at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Waianae, Aiea at Pearl City, Mililani at Radford, Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

OIA West Girls: Waianae at Campbell, Aiea at Pearl City, Mililani at Radford,

Waialua at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West Men: Hawaii vs. Alumni, 6:30 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

PADDLING

ILH

Varsity Girls Division I

1. Punahou (Mehana Paul, Emma

McDonald, Taylor Inouye, Phoenix Clarke, Indigo Clarke, Ava Kukea), 36:51:00;

2. Kamehameha, 38:29:00; 3. ‘Iolani, 38:44:00; 4. Sacred Hearts, 38:46:00;

5. Mid-Pacific, 40:54:00; 6. Pac-Five, 42:38:00.

Varsity Girls Division II

1. Punahou, 41:52:00; 2. ‘Iolani 40:56:00; 3. Kamehameha, 42:52:00.

Junior varsity

1. Kamehameha, 39:34:00;

2. Punahou, 40:03:00; 3. ‘Iolani, 40:37:00; 4. Mid-Pacific, 42:53:00.

Mixed

1. Le Jardin (Luke Kaminskas, Nieo Cloney, Jenna Jaffe, Anika Boyden, Carter Tsell, Luke Lambert), 35:00:00; 2. Kamehameha, 35:40:00; 3. Punahou, 36:43:00;

4. Mid-Pacific, 40:08:00; 5. Damien, 44:36:00.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Hui Ohana 18, Fat Katz 4

Firehouse 11, Bad Company 10

Hawaiians 20, Islanders 7

Aikane 17, Sportsmen 5

Ho‘o Ikaika 16, Makules 9

Yankees 13, Zen 8

P.H. Shipyard 16, Go Deep 15

Action 14, Waipio 0

Lokahi 20, Na Pueo 12

Na Kahuna 10, Golden Eagles 5

Hikina 17, Xpress 16