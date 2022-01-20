Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL Big West women: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH Boys Division I: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. ILH GIrls Division I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 5:15 p.m. ILH Girls Division II: Mid-Pacific at Damien, 4:30 p.m.; University at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. OIA East Boys: Moanalua at McKinley; Farrington at Castle; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser; Anuenue at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV games. OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Waipahu; Mililani at Waialua; Aiea at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford; Leilehua at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV games. SOCCER ILH boys: Kamehameha at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA East girls: Kahuku at Moanalua, 7 p.m. FRIDAY BASKETBALL ILH Boys Division I-AA: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. ILH Boys Division II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. ILH Girls Division II: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani, 5 p.m. ILH Girls Division III: St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 5 p.m. OIA East Girls: Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser at McKinley; Kailua at Castle; Anuenue at Kalaheo; games start at 6:30 p.m. OIA West Girls: Mililani at Waipahu; Radford at Kapolei. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Leilehua at Campbell; Pearl City at Waianae; Aiea at Waialua. SOCCER ILH girls: Damien at Punahou; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA West Boys: Waipahu at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Waianae, Aiea at Pearl City, Mililani at Radford, Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m. OIA West Girls: Waianae at Campbell, Aiea at Pearl City, Mililani at Radford, Waialua at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Waipahu, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West Men: Hawaii vs. Alumni, 6:30 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PADDLING ILH Varsity Girls Division I 1. Punahou (Mehana Paul, Emma McDonald, Taylor Inouye, Phoenix Clarke, Indigo Clarke, Ava Kukea), 36:51:00; 2. Kamehameha, 38:29:00; 3. ‘Iolani, 38:44:00; 4. Sacred Hearts, 38:46:00; 5. Mid-Pacific, 40:54:00; 6. Pac-Five, 42:38:00. Varsity Girls Division II 1. Punahou, 41:52:00; 2. ‘Iolani 40:56:00; 3. Kamehameha, 42:52:00. Junior varsity 1. Kamehameha, 39:34:00; 2. Punahou, 40:03:00; 3. ‘Iolani, 40:37:00; 4. Mid-Pacific, 42:53:00. Mixed 1. Le Jardin (Luke Kaminskas, Nieo Cloney, Jenna Jaffe, Anika Boyden, Carter Tsell, Luke Lambert), 35:00:00; 2. Kamehameha, 35:40:00; 3. Punahou, 36:43:00; 4. Mid-Pacific, 40:08:00; 5. Damien, 44:36:00. SOFTBALL Makua Ali‘i Wednesday Hui Ohana 18, Fat Katz 4 Firehouse 11, Bad Company 10 Hawaiians 20, Islanders 7 Aikane 17, Sportsmen 5 Ho‘o Ikaika 16, Makules 9 Yankees 13, Zen 8 P.H. Shipyard 16, Go Deep 15 Action 14, Waipio 0 Lokahi 20, Na Pueo 12 Na Kahuna 10, Golden Eagles 5 Hikina 17, Xpress 16 Previous Story Mindy Pennybacker: Using a helmet while surfing is actually a heady idea Next Story Television and radio - Jan. 20, 2022