City lawyers' ouster from Iremamber Sykap case sought | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City lawyers’ ouster from Iremamber Sykap case sought

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Attorneys representing the family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Honolulu police following an alleged crime spree and car chase are seeking to disqualify the city Department of the Corporation Counsel from defending both the officers and the city against civil accusations of negligence and wrongful death. Read more

