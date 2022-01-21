comscore Kokua Line: How do I get the free COVID-19 tests without internet access? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: How do I get the free COVID-19 tests without internet access?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

Question: Regarding the free COVID-19 tests, what if you’re not online? They always say have a friend or family member do it for you, but guess what, some of us kupuna don’t have anybody around to do that. Read more

