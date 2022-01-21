Kokua Line: How do I get the free COVID-19 tests without internet access?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the free COVID-19 tests, what if you’re not online? They always say have a friend or family member do it for you, but guess what, some of us kupuna don’t have anybody around to do that.

Answer: People who lack internet access can order the test kits by calling 800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). Phone assistance is available seven days a week from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hawaii time (8 a.m. to midnight Eastern time). You’ll be greeted by a recording that urges callers to order online, at covidtests.gov, but continues with information for those who are unable to do so; follow the voice prompts to place your order by phone.

People who have already ordered online cannot place another order by phone.

Also, to answer another reader’s question, no, you cannot place an order for the free COVID-19 tests at your local post office. The test kits are being shipped by the postal service, but orders are handled online or by phone as previously described.

Four free tests are allowed per residential address.

Q: I went online to sign up for the free COVID-19 tests and “checked out” as it said to. Several other people have said that they received confirmation that their order was received. I didn’t. Does this mean my request did not go through? When I tried again, it said my address was already listed. Would appreciate it if you could clarify this for me. I’m sure I’m not the only one who didn’t get a confirmation.

A: Only people who input their email address when they submit their order will receive a confirmation email that allows them to track their shipment, according to the U.S. Postal Service. However, including an email address is not required for an order to go through (only name and residential address are required).

If you did input your email address, check your spam folder for the confirmation; it may have been misdirected there. If you did not input your email address, your order still should have gone through, but you won’t be able to track the shipment or follow up with USPS, according to the Postal Service. See 808ne.ws/usps for more information.

Q: Can I order the free COVID-19 tests if I have a post office box?

A: Yes, as long as it is a residential one. “Please use your PO Box address for ordering and not your street address. Orders cannot be placed using a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency or General Delivery address,” the Postal Service says.

Mahalo

Tuesday afternoon I shopped at Kaheka Don Quijote. Once home I discovered my credit card was missing. I retraced my steps as soon as possible, which took some time as I am a bus person. About an hour later the guard at the door called the store’s customer service center for me and told me that yes, they had my card! Then the helpful customer service person told me the cashier and bagger at station No. 5 had found my credit card and turned it in immediately. I was so relieved! The Dynamic Duo had finished their workday, so I wasn’t able to thank them personally. They saved me so much time and hassle! Fabulous service as always at DQ! Thank you very much! — Carol

Mahalo

After a yummy dinner at a noodle restaurant in Market City, my mom and I were pleasantly surprised when our waiter told us that our bill had been paid for by another customer. It turns out that the person who picked up our bill owns the doughnut shop next door. We didn’t get his name, but wanted to say mahalo for the kind gesture! It was the bright spot of our day! — Grateful diners

