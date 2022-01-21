comscore Hawaii lawmakers propose $600M to fix Native Hawaiian housing program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii lawmakers propose $600M to fix Native Hawaiian housing program

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Princess Kahanu Estates was developed to provide housing for the working poor, but many applicants didn’t qualify for the mortgages needed to purchase the homes.

    Princess Kahanu Estates was developed to provide housing for the working poor, but many applicants didn’t qualify for the mortgages needed to purchase the homes.

Legislative leaders in Hawaii are calling for the appropriation of $600 million to help house Native Hawaiians through a chronically underfunded homesteading program that has fallen short of its promise to return Native people to their ancestral lands. Read more

