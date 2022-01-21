Rearview: Kamaaina know to leave slippers outside the house
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY DENISE TERAOKA
Denise Teraoka said all the boys and some of the girls in her fourth grade class at Liliuokalani Elementary School were barefooted in the 1950s and ’60s.
COURTESY JOE MILLER
Joe Miller jokingly suggested that part of hurricane preparedness should include taping down slippers outside the door.
COURTESY NANCY OKIMOTO
The Mililani Community Church took the iconic look of many shoes outside the house and incorporated it into its logo.
