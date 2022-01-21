comscore University of Hawaii regents approve Mauna Kea Master Plan despite testimony condemning Thirty Meter Telescope | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii regents approve Mauna Kea Master Plan despite testimony condemning Thirty Meter Telescope

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 10:44 p.m.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 The Mauna Kea Master Plan allows for a maximum of nine observatories atop the Mauna Kea summit on the Big Island. There are currently 13 telescopes, with four to be decommissioned, and if the TMT is built, a fifth would be taken out of operation.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Thursday approved an updated Mauna Kea Master Plan that guides oversight of the mountain for the next 20 years and accommodates the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope if and when it is built. Read more

