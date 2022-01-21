comscore No. 6 Punahou upsets No. 1 Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 6 Punahou upsets No. 1 Saint Louis

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Peyton Macapulay scored 16 points and Drake Watanabe tallied 12 as No. 6 Punahou upset No. 1 Saint Louis 55-52 on Thursday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

Previous Story
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring

Scroll Up