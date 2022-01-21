comscore Polynesian Bowl stars Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter surprised by choosing an HBCU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Polynesian Bowl stars Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter surprised by choosing an HBCU

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Makai Travis Hunter

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Makai Travis Hunter

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Polynesian Bowl Makai coach Doug Williams is pleased that bigtime recruits Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter, spurned bigger schools to attend Jackson State.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Polynesian Bowl Makai coach Doug Williams is pleased that bigtime recruits Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter, spurned bigger schools to attend Jackson State.

Kevin Coleman, a receiver from St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis, had the option of playing at a traditional college power. Read more

Previous Story
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring

Scroll Up