Losing voting rights affects everyone

I keep hearing people say how Black and brown people will lose so much if the voting bills aren’t passed. But I wonder, do they consider that the loss will also affect other people as well? If some meaningful form of the voting rights bills is not passed, we all will be lost.

Wendy Pollitt

Kaneohe

Welcoming communities nourish seeds of hope

I read with dismay David Brooks’ column, “Hostility on the rise: America is falling apart at the seams” (Star- Advertiser, Jan. 17). Brooks said that “something darker and deeper seems to be happening as well — a long-term loss of solidarity, a long-term rise in estrangement and hostility. This is what it feels like to live in a society that is dissolving from the bottom up as much as from the top down.”

Well, believe it or not, there are seeds of hope growing right here at home to arrest the hostility, sew us back together and reunite us from bottom up and top down. Those local seeds include The Aloha Response and the Education Incubator’s Foundation of Aloha.

Martin Luther King said: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

There is a welcoming community wanting to support you as we all learn to plant and nourish our seeds of infinite hope together.

Galen Chock

Makiki

5G cell antennas could pose a risk to health

We have no reason to believe that 5G cell antennas currently being installed close to where we live and work are safe.

In fact, more than 200 scientists and medical doctors signed the “5G Appeal” calling for an immediate moratorium on the installation of 5G antennas until appropriately tested by independent experts.

Recently, international carriers canceled flights following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Negative reports from those currently exposed to 5G electromotive force (EMF) include genetic damage and neurological as well as other physical, mental and emotional disorders.

Documented damage goes beyond the human race. There is growing evidence of harmful effects to other animals and plants due to 5G wave exposure.

5G wave technology is potentially a race to communicate messages, as well as disease and other disorders, faster.

Is the installation of 5G poles outside our front doors before extensive independent testing a way of waving us goodbye?

Stann W. Reiziss

Kailua

