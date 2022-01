Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everyone loves free stuff, right? And if that free stuff could save your life, well then, it’s a no-brainer. Go get some, pronto.

That applies to the COVID-19 test kits now available for order, as well as to high-quality N95 masks, set for distribution starting next week at local drug stores.

First, the test kits, a valuable in-home tool to help detect COVID-19 infection, and thus, inform whether self-isolation steps are needed. Since Tuesday, every U.S. household is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests monthly.

The rapid-antigen kits are quick and easy to order online at COVIDtests.gov or special.usps.com/testkits, or by phone at 800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). These at-home tests will help people catch infections earlier, particularly important since the omicron variant can lurk in an infected person who is asymptomatic or has cold-like symptoms. Early detection should help limit spread, if those testing positive immediately isolate and limit interactions for at least five days.

This federal test-kit rollout really should have been launched more than a month ago, when the highly contagious omicron was spreading during the holiday social season. The same could be said for the free distribution of 400 million N95 masks launching next week.

The masks, coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, will be available via pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid — with three masks per person to ensure availability.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally updated its face mask guidance to emphasize the “highest level of protection” offered by respirators like N95s and KN95s, compared to cloth or simpler masks.

“Step up your mask game,” Hawaii Health Director Libby Char urged Friday on the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast. The omicron variant necessitates better mask protection, and the N95s and KN95s provide better filtration — plus, she stressed, all masks must be worn properly: well-fitted to the face, and covering both nose and mouth.

With the coronavirus still going strong and sending too many into hospitals, there’s no good reason to delay on the free test kits and masks. And remember — the best free stuff of all against COVID-19? Vaccinations.

More people inoculated means less chance for community spread. Boosters are vital against omicron, so for all those still short of optimal protection, now’s the time for the shot. Yes, it’s free — but it’s an invaluable investment in good health that will pay dividends for you, your family and others around you.