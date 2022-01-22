comscore Friends recall Waipahu slaying victim as a good friend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Friends recall Waipahu slaying victim as a good friend

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY TOKUHARA FAMILY Jon Tokuhara

    COURTESY TOKUHARA FAMILY

    Jon Tokuhara

  • COURTESY PENELOPE PARNES A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night on Waipahu Depot Street in front of Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare in Waipahu.

    COURTESY PENELOPE PARNES

    A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night on Waipahu Depot Street in front of Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare in Waipahu.

Approximately 200 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night for 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara, who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his Waipahu acupuncture clinic last week. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii regents approve Mauna Kea Master Plan despite testimony condemning Thirty Meter Telescope

Scroll Up