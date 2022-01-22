Friends recall Waipahu slaying victim as a good friend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Approximately 200 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night for 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara, who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his Waipahu acupuncture clinic last week.

The vigil was held in front of the Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare clinic to honor Tokuhara, who was described by acquaintances as a healer and a good friend to all.

Tokuhara’s mother discovered his body at the clinic the morning of Jan. 13, according to Honolulu police, who have classified his death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

“We are following up on some leads that we have,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the HPD Homicide Detail.

Friends recalled Tokuhara as an athletic person who enjoyed paddling, volleyball and fishing.

Penelope Parnes, 45, of Ewa said she met Tokuhara 15 years ago while surfing at White Plains Beach in Ewa Beach. “He was an incredibly authentic person and a wonderful, caring friend,” she said Friday in a phone interview.

“He had a quick wit and infectious humor,” Parnes added. “I never saw Jon have a bad day or bad moment. He was consistently happy and happy to be here.”

Tokuhara graduated from Waipahu High School in 1992 and attended the University of Portland, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. He went on to study acupuncture at the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine before returning to Hawaii, according to a 2013 article in Midweek.

In the early 2000s he opened Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare. Friends say he supported the community by coaching and providing scholarships to students at his high school alma mater.

Dr. Cedric Lorenzo, who helped organize the vigil, said he had known Tokuhara since they were fourth graders at August Ahrens Elementary School in Waipahu. “It’s just complete disbelief,” Lorenzo said of his friend’s death. “Who would want to do this?”

Lorenzo, a bariatric surgeon at The Queen’s Medical Center, recalled that years ago when Tokuhara picked him up at the airport in Portland, Ore., he drove directly to Mount Hood to take him snowboarding at night.

“Mind you, I never touched snow in my life,” Lorenzo said. After some falls he eventually found his balance.

“I wasn’t the most athletic type,” Lorenzo said. “You need people like that to push you and take you out of your comfort zone. He certainly did that for me. I’m going to miss him tremendously.”

Lorenzo said Tokuhara will be best remembered for his love of life and people. “He was someone who cherished every relationship he had.”

Friends say they hope anyone with information on Tokuhara’s death will come forward. “Hawaii is a small place. Everybody knows everybody,” Lorenzo said.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim encouraged anyone with information on the case to call 808-955-8300. Tipsters may also provide information anonymously to honolulu crimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects.