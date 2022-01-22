Temporary homeless shelter opens to isolate those infected with COVID-19
The Institute for Human Services has opened a temporary shelter at Sand Island for homeless individuals who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic or suffering only mild illness. The tent, on loan from the Honolulu Police Department, can house 16.
The temporary shelter, which can accommodate 16 people, is accepting clients from any congregate shelter on Oahu, not just from IHS facilities. The nonprofit also is working with hospitals to send homeless people who test positive but aren’t seriously ill to the Sand Island shelter.
A view of a room, which consists of a bed with a welcome package of a blanket and toiletries.
