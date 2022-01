Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is hopeful the new year’s celebration continues.

The Rainbow Warriors are undefeated in 2022 entering today’s road game against Cal Poly at Mott Athletics Center. In January, the ’Bows are 4-0 against Big West opponents, although the victory against UC San Diego does not count toward the league standings because the Tritons are in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I.

“Good practice, good prep, enjoy being around this group of guys,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of Friday’s itinerary.

Since emerging from a pause because of health-safety protocols, the ’Bows have cemented roles. Bernardo da Silva, who had missed six games because of a hand injury, has been impactful in the low post. Jerome Desrosiers had a streak of three double-double performances. Junior Madut also has become a factor at the wing, off guard and point. In Big West play, Madut is averaging 10.4 points while turning over the ball 1.3 times per game.

In 2020-21, his first full season as a ’Bow, Madut connected on 39% of his 3s. That accuracy is up to 42.7% this season.

“The game is starting to slow down for him,” Ganot said. “We challenged him to be more efficient, and he’s clearly done that.”

Ganot said the 6-foot-6 Madut fixed a glitch in his follow-through. “His mechanics are solid,” Ganot said. “He puts in the reps. He’s more efficient and he’s taking better shots.”

Texas transfer Kamaka Hepa is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. But at 6-10, Hepa is a unique matchup at the three.

He is able to post up wings, launch 3s over shorter defenders, and throw to cutters along the baseline. “Maka does a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score,” Ganot said. “Our plus-minus is pretty good when he’s on the floor. He’s going through experiences and reps that will help him in the long term.”

In scouting the ’Bows, Cal Poly coach John Smith marveled at Hepa and his 7-foot wing span. “That’s pretty daunting,” Smith said. “He’s normally a stretch-four for most programs, and he’s playing the three for Hawaii.”

This has been a challenging season for Smith. Because of previous contractual commitments that were delayed and protocols that led to four cancellations this season, the Mustangs had a 59-day gap between home games. Transfers Jacob Davison, who averaged 11.9 points, and Ajani Kennedy, who played in nine games, did not meet the requirements to play this semester.

“They were two guys who could have helped us bridge the gap from youthfulness to a mature stage,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, we’re fighting with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores and moving forward. It will be good for them in the long run. When they become juniors and seniors, they’ll know what it takes to get through adverse situations on a consistent basis.”

The Mustangs, 4-11 overall and 1-3 in the Big West, have lost five games by three points or fewer.

“We’ve got a lot of youth still,” Smith said. “That rears its ugly head in close games.”

But 6-8 forward Alimamy Koroma has played well this season, averaging 13.3 points on 52.3% shooting.

“He lives in the gym,” Smith said of Koroma. “We try to get him into the ice tub and slow down sometimes. Kudos to him for wanting to be the best player he can be. He’s put in the work, and it shows.”