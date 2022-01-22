Roosevelt girls stay unbeaten with win over Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Roosevelt earned another “ugly win” and coach Joe Cho is perfectly fine with that.

Freshman Makalah Richardson scored 12 points, hitting four of her six free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, as Roosevelt rallied past Kahuku 34-27 to remain unbeaten in OIA East girls basketball action on Friday night.

Kamryn Layug-Delovio added nine points, three assists and three steals as Roosevelt improved to 10-0 (13-0 overall) with its young roster. The Rough Riders clinched at least second place in the East, as well as a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“Certain players really grew up tonight. I knew it was going to be a physical game. I told them at the beginning of the game and at halftime and during timeouts, so some of them, a couple of them grew up tonight in physicality,” Cho said. “Kahuku is going to bring it. No matter what they are, they’re going to bring it.”

Sanaa Filiaga scored seven of her 13 points in the first quarter to lead Kahuku, now 5-2 in OIA East play. Shaianne Taosoga added seven points, while versatile Talailelagi Wily-Ava tallied 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocks and three points.

“Roosevelt did awesome. Props to Coach Joe and his staff and team. We just didn’t show up. We just couldn’t stay out of foul trouble tonight,” Kahuku coach Latoya Wily said.

It was a physical, sometimes knockdown battle from the start. Kahuku led 16-15 at intermission, then had a 23-18 lead after Wily-Ava fed Leila Hannemann for a fast-break layup midway through the third quarter.

Roosevelt didn’t hit shots from deep against Kahuku’s 2-3 matchup zone, but after Richardson sat with her fourth personal foul, sophomore Makana Koki entered the game.

Koki’s layup gave Roosevelt a 24-23 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter and the Rough Riders never trailed again.

With Richardson on the bench — she picked up three fouls during the third quarter — Layug-Delovio drove for a bucket while Kahuku struggled to score on Roosevelt’s fullcourt pressure and halfcourt man-to-man defense. After Roosevelt’s Tiana Burgess suffered an injury with 4:20 remaining, Richardson returned to the floor.

Richardson hit a foul shot and moments later had the play of the game, going airborne for an offensive rebound behind Roosevelt’s backboard. She saved the ball to Koki, whose layup boosted Roosevelt’s lead to 30-24 with 2:23 remaining.

A follow shot by Filiaga cut the lead to four points, but Roosevelt was ahead 33-26 after Richardson’s free throw with 34 seconds left.

Filiaga missed two foul shots with 25 seconds left, and Richardson added another charity shot for a 34-26 lead with 16.6 seconds left to ice the game.

Kahuku shot 2-for-9 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“As a coach, I’m just proud of the girls,” Wily said. “They show up every day and get better every day.”

Roosevelt meets unbeaten Kaiser on Tuesday.

—

Other scores

ILH

Thursday

Varsity Boys

Division I

Mid-Pacific 54, Damien 42

Maryknoll 55, ‘Iolani 49

Varsity Girls

Division II

Punahou 49, Kamehameha 35

OIA East

Thursday

Varsity boys

Moanalua 49, McKinley 34

Farrington 43, Castle 37

Kahuku 69, Kaimuki 42

Roosevelt 50, Kalaheo 47, OT

Kailua 72, Kaiser 34

Kalani def. Anuenue

OIA WEST

Thursday

Varsity boys

Mililani 58, Waialua 18

Waianae 56, Aiea 53

Radford 36, Pearl City 31, OT

Leilehua 68, Nanakuli 39

Kapolei def. Waipahu