Roosevelt girls stay unbeaten with win over Kahuku
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Roosevelt girls stay unbeaten with win over Kahuku

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Freshman Makalah Richardson scored 12 points, hitting four of her six free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, as Roosevelt rallied past Kahuku 34-27 to remain unbeaten in OIA East girls basketball action on Friday night. Read more

