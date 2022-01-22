comscore June Jones turns down University of Hawaii football coaching job after talks collapse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
June Jones turns down University of Hawaii football coaching job after talks collapse

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2008 June Jones turned the University of Hawaii’s football program around after replacing Fred von Appen as UH’s head coach in 1999. Jones led the team to the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans in 2008, where the Georgia Bulldogs handed Hawaii its first loss of that season 41-10.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017 June Jones received widespread support from former and current players, coaches, politicians and business leaders.

June Jones, the winningest head coach in UH’s Division I football history, had applied to return for a second tenure with the Rainbow Warriors. In nine UH seasons through the 2008 Sugar Bowl, Jones was 76-41, including 12-0 during the 2007 regular season. Read more

