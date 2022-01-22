comscore Rainbow Warriors, alumni celebrate volleyball program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Warriors, alumni celebrate volleyball program

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Almost the entire Hawaii alumni squad reacts after winning a point against the current Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Almost the entire Hawaii alumni squad reacts after winning a point against the current Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii alumni Maulia Labarre, left, and Sinisa Zarkovic go up to block Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii alumni Maulia Labarre, left, and Sinisa Zarkovic go up to block Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias.

In the end both teams gathered at midcourt and with arms raised ended the night with a full-throated “Warriors.” Indeed, it was a night for unity within SimpiFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday in a celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program’s past and present. Read more

