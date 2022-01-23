Compilation honors Prince Kuhio in regal style

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole (Mele Ho‘opulapula Vol. 1)”

Various artists

Kahuli Leo Le‘a

Throughout his life, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole was a Native Hawaiian patriot, devoting his life to serving the Hawaiian people. One of his most lasting accomplishments was securing passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act in 1921, through which the United States committed to provide approximately 200,000 acres of land for Native Hawaiian homesteads.

Multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Zachary Alaka‘i Lum is the producer and annotator of this impressive compilation of songs honoring Kuhio and places associated with him. The album is backed by the nonprofit Kahuli Leo Le‘a, which aims to promote education and preserve Hawaiian culture through the use of mele (song).

Lum’s thorough annotation includes not only the basics — ­composer credits, lyrics and translations — but also each performer’s thoughts about what make the songs personally significant.

Lum translates “ho‘opulapula” as to rehabilitate or propagate, terms that describe Kuhio’s intentions for the Hawaiian people in the early 20th century. They also describe the work that Lum and his colleagues do here to further the culture.

The album opens appropriately with a genealogical chant, “He Ko‘ihonua no Ke Ali‘i Kalaniana‘ole,” written by Manu Boyd and enthusiastically performed by four brothers — Kahikinaokala, Kaiao, Kauha‘anui and Keaolamalamao­kahikilani Ku‘ikahi Domingo. Praise continues with “Aloha Kalaniana‘ole,” written by Malia Craver and Val Kepilino, and heard sung in glorious Hawaiian falsetto by Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio. The lyrics are a promise to always remember Kuhio’s work for the Hawaiian ­people.

There are, unfortunately, old ­Hawaiian songs for which the original melody has been lost, and sometimes the name of the songwriter as well. In “Kalaniana‘ole Song,” Hailama Farden composed a new melody for lyrics of praise believed to have been written in the early 1900s by Hawaiian patriot Curtis Piehu Iaukea. It is a rare and welcome appearance by Farden as a recording artist.

Kihei Nahale-a leads several family members and friends on “Ku‘u Home I Kehaukaha,” written by his grandfather, Albert Nahale-a , about their homestead land on the Big Island.

Other featured vocalists also come from homestead families. Solatorio grew up in Papakolea; Del Beazley is from Nanakuli and honors his heritage with an impressive arrangement of John Pi‘ilani Watkins’ song, “Nanakuli,” that describes the sense of community that exists there. Bravo, Beaz!

Boyd is featured on two songs, “Pualeilani” and “Waikiki Hula.” The songs celebrate Kuhio’s beachfront home in Waikiki. Boyd does beautifully with them both.

Most exquisite and breathtaking of all is Raiatea Helm’s dreamy delivery on “Kalama‘ula,” which describes the beauty of the area of Molokai that became the site of the isles’ first homestead lots in 1922. Helm grew up there. The elegance of her voice is sweet and nahenahe (soft, melodious) to the max. She is without a doubt one of the great ­Hawaiian voices of her generation.

It must be said that in spite of Kuhio’s plans for the Hawaiian Homestead program, the years following his death saw Hawaiians being allocated homesteads in areas that the territorial government, the Big Five and the military considered worthless. “Ka Lei Momi O Ho‘olehua,” written by Vanda ­Wahinekuipua Hanakahi and John Ka‘imikaua, and performed by ‘Awapuhimele Napoleon-O’Brien, Po‘okela Napoleon and Uaia-Keola Napoleon, recalls the obstacles their ancestors overcame in homesteading at Ho‘olehua.

Lum brings the album full circle with a chant from an earlier time. “Kalaniana‘ole Kou Inoa,” written by Henry Inoka in 1895, and performed here by Keli‘i Ruth, honors Kuhio for his steadfast allegiance to the queen and to the Hawaiian people in the dark days after the overthrow.

“Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole (Mele Ho‘opulapula Vol. 1)” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms. For more information on Kahuli Leo Le‘a, to listen to the album, watch video performances and to download a free a bilingual booklet that accompanies the songs, visit kahulileolea.org.