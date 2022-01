Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 1

6:40 p.m. today

Is marriage all it’s cracked up to be? Here comes a ­career-driven woman who adopts a carefree husband for social reasons. How will their so-called marriage pan out?

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo visits Oh Jak Doo at his remote mountain home. She puts an offer on the table for Jak Doo — to be her husband. Although he questions her motive, the two of them agree to marry each other to fulfill each other’s needs.

“2021 SBS Drama Awards”

(Pre-empts “Now, We Are Breaking Up”)

Part 1

6:50 p.m. Monday

SBS had many dramas that were a big hit in 2021. Watch as awards are given to the rookie of the year, best couples and many more. Root for all your favorite stars of last year’s SBS dramas.

Part 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Find out who goes home with the actor of the year trophy. The winner of the 2021 SBS Drama Award also is revealed. Get a sneak peek at highlights of the upcoming dramas that will hit the small screen this year.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 85-86

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-hee asks Chairman Oh to stop the broadcast. Woo-jung warns Jae-hee there will be repercussions after the program airs. ­Woo-chul tells Jae-hee he saw Ju-won and Hwa-kyung in the staircase on the day of the wedding. Jae-bin makes a deal with Chairman Oh. Do-bin tells Chairman Oh the program will find its outlet somewhere. Hwa-kyung thanks Jae-bin for stopping the broadcast. Woo-jung finds another way to get her report out.

Episodes 87-88

7:45 p.m. Thursday

With solid evidence against her, Hwa-jung lands in a holding cell. Myung-jun’s assistant is kidnapped by Jae-bin. Myung-jun tells Hwa-kyung he knows Jae-bin is a fake. Hwa-kyung denies everything. Myung-jun tells Jae-bin he doesn’t deserve his position at Misung.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Friday

Choi Woong hasn’t called since the trip ended and Yeon-su is scared that it was all a mistake. She confronts him, but he proposes something completely unexpected.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Choi Woong seems very close to NJ, which bothers Yeon-su to no end. Choi Woong seems indifferent to it all. Could Yeon-su be crushing on him?

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.