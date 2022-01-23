Competition honors fallen Hawaii soldier
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii Army ROTC members swam in uniform through surf at Bellows Field Beach Park lugging a raft of rucksacks.
COURTESY PHOTO
Saturday’s competition was held to mark the anniversary of the death of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, who was felled by a sniper’s bullet during the 2005 battle for Mosul in Iraq.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Allen Hoe, father of Nainoa Hoe, on Saturday spoke about the battle flag he carried while serving in Vietnam.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cadet Colby Lane of the University of Hawaii Army ROTC crawled through sand in a wet uniform Saturday at Bellows Field Beach Park.
