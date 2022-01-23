comscore Competition honors fallen Hawaii soldier | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Competition honors fallen Hawaii soldier

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Army ROTC members swam in uniform through surf at Bellows Field Beach Park lugging a raft of rucksacks.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Saturday’s competition was held to mark the anniversary of the death of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, who was felled by a sniper’s bullet during the 2005 battle for Mosul in Iraq.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Allen Hoe, father of Nainoa Hoe, on Saturday spoke about the battle flag he carried while serving in Vietnam.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cadet Colby Lane of the University of Hawaii Army ROTC crawled through sand in a wet uniform Saturday at Bellows Field Beach Park.

As the sun rose Saturday morning in Waimanalo, soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 21st Infantry Regiment competed as squads in a series of challenges in honor of the fallen soldiers before them. Read more

