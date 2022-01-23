Hawaii Tourism Authority grants help groups perpetuate, steward natural, cultural resources
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:17 a.m.
COURTESY KUPU
The nonprofit Kupu hosts the Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps, a statewide program that provides youths hands-on opportunities to learn about the environment and conservation. Kupu recently received a Hawaii Tourism Authority grant, which will help support the corps program.