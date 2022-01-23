comscore Laniakea Beach parking still closed pending improvements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Laniakea Beach parking still closed pending improvements

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY SAVE LANIAKEA COALITION Mud in the parking area on the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway across from Laniakea Beach has dried but it remains closed as residents await safety improvements.

Although its surface has dried after being flooded in December’s heavy rain, the public parking area on city land across Kamehameha Highway from Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore remains closed. Read more

