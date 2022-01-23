Minimum wage hike ‘long overdue’ but will it be enough to live in Hawaii?
- By Dan Nakaso and Linsey Dower dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anthony Unciano, 70, works as an attendant for the Goodwill donation center at Aliiolani Elementary School. Unciano makes the state minimum wage of $10.10 per hour.
