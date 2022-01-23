comscore Minimum wage hike ‘long overdue’ but will it be enough to live in Hawaii? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Minimum wage hike ‘long overdue’ but will it be enough to live in Hawaii?

  • By Dan Nakaso and Linsey Dower dnakaso@staradvertiser.com ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Anthony Unciano, 70, works as an attendant for the Goodwill donation center at Aliiolani Elementary School. Unciano makes the state minimum wage of $10.10 per hour.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Anthony Unciano, 70, works as an attendant for the Goodwill donation center at Aliiolani Elementary School. Unciano makes the state minimum wage of $10.10 per hour.

Members of the state House and Senate appear committed to raising Hawaii’s minimum wage of $10.10 an hour perhaps as soon as October, a boost that would enable 70-year-old Anthony Unciano to donate to her Catholic church and maybe buy a dress and some “good food.” Read more

Previous Story
Captain claims his body being a temple of the Holy Spirit, sues Hawaiian Airlines over employee vaccination mandate
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 13 – December 17, 2021

Scroll Up