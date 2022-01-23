Waiakea High School science teacher is finalist for National Teacher of the Year
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:53 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Whitney Aragaki has been praised for teaching students to find the connection between science and the real-life problems in their immediate surroundings.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree