comscore Waiakea High School science teacher is finalist for National Teacher of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waiakea High School science teacher is finalist for National Teacher of the Year

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Whitney Aragaki has been praised for teaching students to find the connection between science and the real-life problems in their immediate surroundings.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Whitney Aragaki has been praised for teaching students to find the connection between science and the real-life problems in their immediate surroundings.

A Waiakea High School science teacher is one of four finalists in the running to be named National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Read more

Previous Story
Captain claims his body being a temple of the Holy Spirit, sues Hawaiian Airlines over employee vaccination mandate
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 13 – December 17, 2021

Scroll Up