Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo swept in basketball By Jeremy Nitta Today Updated 12:28 a.m. Ben Okhotin scored 30 points, leading Point Loma to an 83-64 win over the Hawaii Pacific men on Saturday in San Diego. Okhotin made eight of 15 3-pointers in the game. Myles Franklin added 15 points for the Sea Lions (10-8, 6-4 PacWest) and Kaden Anderson had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Hawaii Pacific (3-12, 0-8) was led by Colton Martin's 13 points and seven rebounds. >> Tavia Rowell had 20 points, but it wasn't enough to carry the Hawaii Pacific women's basketball team to a win, as the Sharks fell 84-65 to Point Loma on Saturday in San Diego. The Sharks (4-9, 1-5 PacWest) held a lead early before the Sea Lions (9-7, 4-5) used a 15-3 run at the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter and never trailed again. Ellie Turk led the Sea Lions with 21 points. Hilo basketball loses 2 to Azusa Pacific Despite leading 40-29 at the half, the Hawaii Hilo men's basketball team was unable to hold onto its lead, falling 69-62 to Azusa Pacific on Saturday in Azusa, Calif. After shooting 57% from the field in the first half, the Vulcans (10-5, 6-2 PacWest) shot just 27%. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones led the Vulcans with 21 points and seven rebounds. Ken West led the Cougars (7-6, 4-2 PacWest) with 18 points and nine rebounds. >> Conference leader Azusa Pacific (12-1, 8-0 PacWest) topped the Hawaii Hilo women's basketball team 79-57 behind Alex Lowden's 21 points. Laura Pranger added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Jenna Waki led the Vulcans (7-3, 4-2 PacWest) with 13 points, and Nikki Miller added 10 points and nine rebounds. Chaminade rally falls short Raazhel Watkins had 16 points but missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired as the Chaminade men's basketball team fell short 75-72 against Biola on Saturday in La Mirada, Calif. The Silverswords (8-9, 6-5 PacWest) trailed by as many as 23, but managed to get within three with seconds to go. Jessie Elrod led the Eagles (12-4, 6-3 PacWest).