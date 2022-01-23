comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - January 23, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – January 23, 2022

  • On her way to see a Rolling Stones concert in Detroit, Kathleen Kupke of Honolulu discovered some aloha. Photo by Stephen Ahlers.

  • In November, Kaneohe resident Robert H. Harter showed his aloha with a Hawaiian flag while outside the Inouye Marksmanship Center at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston, S.C. The center was named for the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, who secured funding for the facility in 2002. Photo by Bethany Harter.

  • Kailua resident John Young spotted the Poke Haus restaurant while exploring the streets of Prague in September. Photo by Mary Bergmann.

