Off the News

Off the News: Welcome gift from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

  Today

It’s heartening when Hawaii residents with money choose to invest some of it into projects for the public good. Recent case in point: Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who own a compound on Kauai, have donated $50 million over seven years to the University of Hawaii for research on climate change impacts on the ocean. Read more

